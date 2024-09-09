Man sentenced to 25–50 years for deadly Kalamazoo shooting of 19-year-old

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man convicted of shooting and killing a 19-year-old in Kalamazoo last year was sentenced Monday morning.

The shooting occurred May 11, 2023, near Bridge Street and Gilbert Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). The victim, Omar’re Brishon Williams-Dickey, was shot in the head and later died in the hospital.

A jury convicted the suspect, 20-year-old Catrell Keyshawn Woods, of second-degree murder last month, authorities say.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office tells FOX 17 Catrell was sentenced to serve 25–50 years in prison. His sentence will be consecutive to his two-year sentence for felony firearm.

We’re told Catrell also owes nearly $18,300 in restitution.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube