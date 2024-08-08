Watch Now
Jury convicts man for deadly 2023 shooting of 19-year-old in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich — A man was found guilty for a deadly shooting in Kalamazoo last year.

Omar’re Brishon Williams-Dickey, 19, was fatally shot in the head near Bridge Street and Gilbert Avenue on May 11, 2023, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

A jury convicted 20-year-old Catrell Keyshawn Woods of second-degree murder, authorities tell FOX 17.

“This conviction is a testament to the tireless efforts of our officers, detectives, and prosecutors,” says KDPS Capt. Danielle Guilds. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to investigating and prosecuting those responsible for gun violence in our community.”

Woods is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 9.

