19-year-old from Kalamazoo critical after being shot in head

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Kalamazoo is critically hurt after being shot Thursday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened before 9 p.m. near Bridge Street and Gilbert Avenue.

We’re told the victim arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot to the head. Officers say his survival is unlikely.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-488-8911. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

