Man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2021 Kzoo Twp. shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has entered a guilty plea in the shooting death of 23-year-old Collin Mitchell in Kalamazoo Township.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Elkerton Avenue on Sept. 21, 2021, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD).

Police say Jayshaun Bishop was taken into custody a year later.

Nearly two years since the shooting, Bishop, now 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearm, authorities tell us. He faces 23–50 years in prison for the murder charge and two years for the firearm charge.

