Police identify man found dead outside Kalamazoo Township apartment

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have identified a 23-year-old man found dead outside of an apartment complex in Kalamazoo Township.

Kalamazoo Township police say Collin Mitchell was found dead on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound outside of his apartment just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency crews tried to revive Mitchell but were not successful. He died at the scene.

Police say they are investigating the case as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or the Kalamazoo Township police at (269) 488-8911.

