Police arrest man nearly 1 year after Kalamazoo Twp. deadly shooting

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17
Police said they're investigating the death of a man at a Kalamazoo Township apartment complex.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Sep 02, 2022
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officers arrested a man Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened nearly a year ago, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department.

The department says 22-year-old Jayshaun Bishop of Kalamazoo was arrested Thursday, without incident, on West Walnut Street.

Officers responded to a shooting on Elkerton Avenue back on September 21, 2021.

They say they found 23-year-old Collin Mitchell with a gunshot wound. Mitchell later died from his injuries.

Bishop now faces several charges, including open murder and felony firearm.

If convicted, Bishop could spend life in prison.

