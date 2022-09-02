Police arrest man nearly 1 year after Kalamazoo Twp. deadly shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officers arrested a man Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened nearly a year ago, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department.
The department says 22-year-old Jayshaun Bishop of Kalamazoo was arrested Thursday, without incident, on West Walnut Street.
Officers responded to a shooting on Elkerton Avenue back on September 21, 2021.
They say they found 23-year-old Collin Mitchell with a gunshot wound. Mitchell later died from his injuries.
Bishop now faces several charges, including open murder and felony firearm.
If convicted, Bishop could spend life in prison.