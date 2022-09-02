Police arrest man nearly 1 year after Kalamazoo Twp. deadly shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officers arrested a man Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened nearly a year ago, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department.

The department says 22-year-old Jayshaun Bishop of Kalamazoo was arrested Thursday, without incident, on West Walnut Street.

Officers responded to a shooting on Elkerton Avenue back on September 21, 2021.

They say they found 23-year-old Collin Mitchell with a gunshot wound. Mitchell later died from his injuries.

READ MORE: Police identify man found dead outside Kalamazoo Township apartment

Bishop now faces several charges, including open murder and felony firearm.

If convicted, Bishop could spend life in prison.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube