Man found guilty for 2019 murder of ex-girlfriend in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2019 was found guilty Tuesday.

The victim, 35-year-old Nikkole Riojas, was found dead on March 8, 2019. Anthony Ozomaro was named a person of interest soon after, later charged with murder.

Ozomaro was convicted by a jury on charges of second-degree homicide and felony firearm, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). He is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, May 29.

Court documents say Ozomaro was previously found guilty of possessing meth with distribution intent in October 2020. He is serving a 14-year sentence for that conviction.

