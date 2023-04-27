State files to seize Kalamazoo home, claiming it was refurbished with drug money

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The State of Michigan has begun the process of trying to seize a Kalamazoo home via civil forfeiture, saying the building had been substantially refurbished using proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Michigan's Western District filed documents in federal court Wednesday arguing the state is entitled to the home at 524 Florence Street, and several pieces of expensive jewelry.

According to court documents, the property in question previously belonged to Anthony Ozomaro, who obtained it via a quit claim deed in November 2012.

On March 8, 2019, Ozomaro's ex-girlfriend, Nikkole Riojas, 35, was found murdered at her home in Kalamazoo.

Ozomaro quickly became a person of interest in the mother of five's death, reportedly being seen outside her home on the night she was killed.

During a search warrant executed at Ozomaro's Florence Street home, investigators found 251.06 grams of crystal meth in a zip-lock bag inside a closet.

In October 2020, Ozomaro was found guilty of possession of meth with intent to sell.

He is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence in that case.

Ozomaro was previously in trouble with the law back in late 2005, when he was convicted of first-degree home invasion.

The victim in that case told investigators that he owed Ozomaro roughly $100 for cocaine, and had attempted to give Ozomaro a "large fossil" to cover the debt.

Initially, Ozomaro declined the fossil and took a cable box.

But, according to the victim in that case, Ozomaro came back the next day, kicked in the victim's back door, and left with the fossil.

According to court documents, investigators later recovered the fossil stashed away in Ozomaro's chimney.

With Ozomaro behind bars, his half-brother, Tyrone Henderson, allegedly moved into the home at 524 Florence.

In federal court documents filed this week, the state explains that Henderson made several improvements to the house after moving in.

They write that he, "refinished the entire interior of the Defendant Real Property, to include the main floor kitchen, entryway, and living room."

He also reportedly "renovated the second-floor bathroom and combined the two bedrooms into a single bedroom", and "renovated and enlarged the front porch of the residence".

By September 2022, law enforcement began suspecting that Henderson may be selling illegal drugs out of the home.

On October 18, the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) says they bought 27.88 grams of meth from him using a confidential informant.

They allegedly did it again on October 25, buying 27.97 grams of meth and 2.59 grams of fentanyl.

After two more controlled purchases, KVET got a search warrant for the home on Florence.

Inside the home, they say they found over 400 grams of heroin stuffed in a camouflage rolling bag.

They also found over three kilos of heroin and fentanyl and 5.8 grams of cocaine inside a laptop bag.

A glass jar inside the house also allegedly contained "methamphetamine tablets".

Law enforcement estimate the value of all illegal drugs seized that day to be "over $200,000".

Three "semi-automatic rifles" were found inside a duffle bag in the kitchen, while a nearby bag was full of loaded magazines and a rifle sight.

They found $4,400 in cash atop a kitchen cabinet, saying in court documents that $600 of which was money that KVET used during controlled buys.

A loaded AM-15 rifle, and a stolen 40-caliber handgun, were also apparently discovered inside Henderson's bedroom.

Six pieces of jewelry were also reportedly taken off of him during the search.

The state is looking to seize the house itself, and the pieces they took from Henderson.

The jewelry was valued by law enforcement at "over $40,000".

Here is what was seized that day:



10k white gold stamped hinged bangle bracelet

Sterling silver and 18k yellow gold David Yurman cuff bracelet

10k white gold stamped necklace with pendant

10k white gold stamped spinner ring

10k white gold ring

Rolex stainless steel DateJust watch with aftermarket diamonds

If the court decides to issue a warrant for the state to seize the property, then a hearing would be held.

Defendants would have a chance to appear and argue against the forfeiture at that hearing.

