Man charged in shooting at Kalamazoo Girl Scouts building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect in Sunday's shooting at the Girl Scouts building in Kalamazoo was arraigned on multiple charges on Monday.

Pharrell Stacy was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, and one count of discharge of a firearm inside a building causing injury. The 22-year-old remained in custody on a $100,000 bond.

The charges stem from a shooting on April 12 inside the Girl Scouts Kalamazoo Regional Center. A private event was using the facility when a verbal argument turned into a physical struggle, according to police. It ended with the firing of a gun.

Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrived around 5:16 p.m., finding one victim outside and one inside. The person outside was shot in both legs; the victim inside the building had been shot in the chest, said investigators.

Both victims survived. As of Monday afternoon, just one remained in the hospital, according to the public safety department.

Kalamazoo UPDATE: Two men injured, suspect in custody after Kalamazoo shooting FOX 17 News

A search of the building by officers led to the discovery of Stacy hiding in a closet. He surrendered to police without incident. Detectives also recovered a gun at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube