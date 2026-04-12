Kalamazoo police investigate two Sunday shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating two shootings that occurred Sunday, according to the agency's Facebook page.

The first shooting happened on N. Westnedge Avenue near Ada Street. Details shared just before 4 p.m. were limited, but the department described the incident as a non-fatal shooting.

The second shooting happened on W. Maple Street near W. Crosstown Parkway. In a post just before 6 p.m., police asked the public to avoid the area but did not share any additional details.

A police presence was seen outside the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Kalamazoo Regional Program and Training Center on West Maple Street. The building was taped off with crime scene tape and the Kalamazoo Forensic Crime Lab was parked in front.

FOX 17 A police presence outside the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Kalamazoo Regional Program and Training Center in Kalamazoo on April 12.

Police have not said if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more.

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