Man charged for shooting death of Schoolcraft neighbor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been charged for allegedly shooting his neighbor to death in Schoolcraft over the weekend.

The shooting was reported at roughly 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). It reportedly happened on East VW Avenue east of Swan Park.

Deputies say a dispute between neighbors ended with a man being fatally shot. The victim has since been identified as 53-year-old Ronald Erickson.

We’re told 45-year-old Eric Newman was charged Tuesday for Erickson’s death. He was placed on a $1 million bond.

Newman is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with KCSO at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

