Kalamazoo Deputies investigate deadly altercation with neighbor

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A dispute between neighbors has turned into a homicide investigation, say Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies.

A shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on E. VW Ave in a community east of Swan Park.

Investigators from Schoolcraft, Kalamazoo County, Vicksburg, and Michigan State Police responded, finding a confrontation between neighbors ended with 1 shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect is in custody at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

