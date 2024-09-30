Watch Now
Kalamazoo Deputies investigate deadly altercation with neighbor

Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A dispute between neighbors has turned into a homicide investigation, say Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies.

A shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on E. VW Ave in a community east of Swan Park.

Investigators from Schoolcraft, Kalamazoo County, Vicksburg, and Michigan State Police responded, finding a confrontation between neighbors ended with 1 shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect is in custody at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

