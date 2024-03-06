Watch Now
KDPS identifies body pulled from Kzoo River as missing motorcyclist

Posted at 11:00 PM, Mar 05, 2024
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials confirm the body found in the Kalamazoo River late last month as the man who tried to cross the river to elude arrest on New Year’s Day.

An officer tried to pull over a motorcyclist for a license plate violation on Jan. 1, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). The motorcycle drove off until it broke down near Michigan and Harrison.

The motorcyclist ran away from the scene and led the officer on a chase, ending when KDPS says he jumped in the river. He tried to cross but was swept away.

His body was later found on Feb. 20 near East Paterson Street. Authorities have identified him as 43-year-old David Danjuan Williams from Kalamazoo.

We’re told David’s identity was determined by comparative radiography employed by KDPS in collaboration with the Medical Examiner’s Office and Western Michigan University (WMU) School of Medicine.

KDPS expresses the department’s sympathies to David’s loved ones.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

