Kalamazoo Township appoints new treasurer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Township has a new treasurer, after the board of trustees picked one of its own to run the township's finances for the rest of the year.

Trustee Clara Robinson was appointed to fill the current open position of treasurer. She'll be in the role until a new treasurer is elected during this November's general election, said Township Supervisor David Combs.

Robinson served 12 years as a deputy treasurer in a neighboring community, plus her professional background includes tax administration and financial operations.

“Clara Robinson’s extensive experience allows her to step into this role with immediate impact," said Combs. “This position demands precision, accountability, and technical expertise from day one, and she possesses all of those qualities.”

Robinson replaces Sherine Miller, who resigned on March 16, months after trustees censured her and stripped her of most of her duties. A report commissioned by the board found Miller was incapable of fulfilling the duties of treasurer. Trustees petitioned Governor Whitmer to remove Miller from office.

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In a sit-down interview with FOX 17 Kalamazoo reporter Julie Dunmire, Miller said the township mis-characterized her actions in office and how she decided to retire.

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Through an agreement with the township, Miller was paid $110,000 in severance.

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