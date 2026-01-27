Kalamazoo Township treasurer addresses board after recent censure vote

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo Township Treasurer Sherine Miller addressed the board during Monday's public comment period, objecting to her recent censure and the stripping of many of her responsibilities.

The township board voted Friday to censure Miller following an investigation, which found she is "not competent to perform duties or supervise matters relating to the Township's financial management."

"I reserve all rights and attend to due course to respond to the allegations, to seek immediate restoration of my statutory duties, and to pursue all appropriate legal and equitable remedies," Miller said during public comment.

The investigation detailed several allegations against Miller, including mismanagement of recent winter tax bills and issues with how she managed the township's finances.

Miller said she objects to both the substance of the resolution and the process by which it was adopted.

"I am formally placing the board on notice that I can attest the allegations and conclusions in counsel's report made public last week, the validity of the resolution and the board's authority to act in this manner," Miller said.

