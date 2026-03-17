Former treasurer denies misconduct claims after agreeing to part ways with Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township treasurer's seat is empty following months of issues between the township's board and its former treasurer.

Township Supervisor David Combs says former Treasurer Sherine Miller resigned. Miller says she retired. The two also disagree on the circumstances surrounding her departure.

Combs said the township's board of trustees formally accepted her resignation.

“Thankfully, that chapter is closed,” Combs said.

Read more: Kalamazoo Township Treasurer resigns after board requested she be removed from office

Miller, who served in the role for more than 9 years, disputes the characterization of her departure and denies allegations that she was unfit for the job.

A petition sent to Gov. Whitmer requesting Miller's removal from office included allegations of incompetence, among other claims. Miller says those allegations are false.

One allegation in the petition involved Miller shredding documents. Miller says the shredding was routine and not what it appeared to be.

"I shred, and this is a common occurrence. So, we have duplicate deposit slips that we fill out for each deposit. There's a white one and a yellow one. The white one I take to Mercantile Bank. Because it's easier to read on their video ATM thing. Downtown is where I would go to do that. So I would take the white copy, for them to be able to read that. Then I would bring that back, and take the yellow copy and attach that to the deposit report for the day. And I would shred those white copies of the deposit slips. But beyond that? No. If I'm shredding things, it's just junk. But, important papers. That was important, I didn't want it flying around. No one asked me what I shredded. They saw me shredding things on video. But no one said Sherine, what are you shredding?" Miller said.

A third-party law firm commissioned by the Township following complaints from staffers to Combs about Miller's performance concluded that Miller was not competent in her role. Among the findings was that Miller did not hire a deputy clerk. Miller says she tried to hire one.

Miller also acknowledged waiving penalty charges on late tax payments in some cases, saying she used her discretion as treasurer.

"At the end of tax season, which is normally February 14, there is a 2 week period where a penalty of 3% is applied to people who don't make their tax payment by the 14th. That is an allegation that I'm not going to dispute. As the treasurer, I made the decision a couple of times to hear if there is a financial hardship, if there is an unforeseen circumstance, or that the mail is unreliable these days. I did that a couple times. As the treasurer, I made that decision," Miller said.

Miller also addressed allegations that she transferred $4 million in township funds to a money market account after she was censured, saying she notified township leadership the same morning the transfer was initiated.

"On February 3, I did something I had never done before. Which was transfer money into the money market account. I gave them notification at 9:40 in the morning. I hit the email first, and then I hit the transfer. That sent pending all day long. If there was an issue that the township was going to be short covering their bills, you had 6 hours to make a difference," Miller said.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Kalamazoo Township treasurer denies misconduct claims after board accepts what it calls a resignation

Combs offered a blunt summary of his view of the situation.

"The bottom line is misconduct," Combs said.

Miller maintains the reports made about her are not accurate and says she believes she was pushed out intentionally.

"Because they wanted me out," Miller said.

When asked why she believes that, Miller said she does not have an answer.

"I don't know. I still do not know that answer," Miller said.

A discussion about how to fill the vacant treasurer's seat is scheduled to take place at township hall on March 23. Miller was paid $110,000 as part of the agreement to part ways with the township.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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