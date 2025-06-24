KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Community policing officer Hunter Bagley knocked on doors throughout Kalamazoo's north side on Tuesday, warning letters in hand.

The letters caution people, who's vehicles have been flagged as taking part in a mobile nuisance party, or x-train.

Kalamazoo Public Safety tows vehicle after warning issued after partaking in 'x-train'

“After the officers on the street take note of the license plate, whether it’s on the notebook or through the body cam, it gets sent to our real time crime center, and it’s filtered, to determine that they were actually involved in the mobile nuisance party,” Bagley explained.

People get one warning letter, and it's good for 6 months. If the car is caught again taking part in a mobile nuisance party during that time, the police department has the ability to tow the vehicle. This comes after a new ordinance was created more than a month ago.

Which is exactly what FOX 17 witnessed Tuesday.

As recently as this past weekend, there were three mobile nuisance parties, according to a Kalamazoo Public Safety official. Two of the gatherings were small. One had around 100 cars present.

“If there’s a large gathering, where no one is purchasing anything, they’re hanging out, they’re consuming alcohol, that sort of thing in a public area, our officers on night shift will go throughout the parking lot and take note of license plates, people,” Bagley said.

Officers are asking for community compliance.

“Don’t be involved in the mobile nuisance parties in Kalamazoo,” Bagley said.

