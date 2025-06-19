New Kalamazoo ordinance helps reduce 'X-train' parties

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mobile nuisance parties, known in the community as "X trains," have been a problem in the Kalamazoo area for years, but the department of public safety reports they're seeing success in reducing these gatherings.

"It's a caravan of vehicles that drive throughout the entire city, and cause chaos. There's lots of alcohol involved, drug use involved," said Lieutenant Andrew Werkema of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The department has begun towing vehicles flagged as part of these mobile nuisance parties, with officers returning during the week to impound them.

A new city ordinance that went into effect four weeks ago has made it easier for law enforcement to take action. The ordinance allows officers to use video footage to identify vehicles involved in the parties and issue warnings without additional bureaucratic steps.

"Previously the judge had to sign a court order. Now we can do it on our own," Werkema explained.

According to data provided by Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the approach is showing results:

267 vehicles identified for taking part in mobile nuisance parties over the past month

139 warning letters issued

81 letters delivered in person

58 letters sent by mail

1 vehicle impounded

"The vehicle that we towed actually had two opportunities. They actually received two letters, because they were involved multiple times," said Werkema.

VIDEO: Kalamazoo public safety officers tow vehicle connected to mobile nuisance party

Kalamazoo public safety removes vehicle tied to mobile nuisance party

City officials say most party-goers are getting the message with just the warning and following the rules.

The impact is evident in neighborhoods typically affected by these moving street parties.

When asked if he still sees mobile nuisance parties in his neighborhood, David Shears, who lives off Elizabeth Street in Kalamazoo, said, "Not as much as about a year ago, we're getting lesser and lesser. I think things are getting better in our neighborhood."

Fellow resident Milton Jackson added, "I can actually bring my kids outside now, you know what I'm saying?"

Police say addressing these parties requires a community-wide approach.

"The Kalamazoo community doesn't want mobile nuisance parties to occur. That's where the standard starts, and we're just enforcing that standard," said Werkema.

Neighbors acknowledge there's still work to be done.

"I hope they can stop the violence next. That's the next thing we're working on. You know what I'm saying. Everybody come together and just be chill," Jackson said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

