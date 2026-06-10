Kalamazoo offers cooling centers, splash pads and hydrant openings ahead of dangerous heat

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo is offering residents several ways to beat the heat as dangerous temperatures are forecasted this week.

Options available include cooling centers, free public hydration stations, splash pads and a pool. Check out the different resources below.

Cooling Shelters



Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries

448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007 A valid state-issued ID or Kalamazoo County identification showing residency within the Kalamazoo metropolitan area is required.



Cooling Centers



Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries

448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ministry with Community

500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007 6:30 a.m. to 4 pm.

Kalamazoo Public Library – Central Library

315 S. Rose St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kalamazoo Public Library – Washington Square Branch

1244 Portage St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kalamazoo Public Library – Eastwood Branch

1112 Gayle Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kalamazoo Public Library – Alma Powell Branch

308 W. North St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kalamazoo Public Library – Oshtemo Branch

7265 W. Main St., Kalamazoo, MI 49009 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army Kalamazoo

1700 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)

Greater Open Door Church

416 Phelps Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday

Portage District Library

300 Library Ln., Portage, MI 49002 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Portage Zhang Senior Center

203 E. Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49002 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Comstock Community Center

6330 King Hwy., Kalamazoo, MI 49048 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Weather Articles Understanding the heat index: Why humidity makes hot days feel even hotter Kara James

Free Public Hydration Stations



Dr. Martin Luther King Park

507 N Rose St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Bronson Park

200 S Rose St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Southside Park

2156 Race St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001



Open Fire Hydrants — when heat index reaches 100 degrees



Fox Ridge Apartments

Interfaith Apartments

Norway Ave. at Princeton Ave.

Burrell Ave. at Lawrence St.

Krom St. at E Clay St.

N Church St. at Norway Ave.

Fairbanks Ave. at Center St.

Charlotte Ave. at Sherwood Ave.

Clarence St. at Jackson St.

Washington Ave. at March St.

Hays Park Ave. at James St.

Hays Park Ave. at March St.

Public Water Recreation Areas



Kik Pool

1018 Walter St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday

La Crone Park Splash Pad

535 W Paterson St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Florence Street Splash Pad

534 Florence St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube