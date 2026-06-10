Kalamazoo offers cooling centers, splash pads and hydrant openings ahead of dangerous heat

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo is offering residents several ways to beat the heat as dangerous temperatures are forecasted this week.
Options available include cooling centers, free public hydration stations, splash pads and a pool. Check out the different resources below.
Cooling Shelters
- Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries
- 448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
- A valid state-issued ID or Kalamazoo County identification showing residency within the Kalamazoo metropolitan area is required.
Cooling Centers
- Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries
- 448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ministry with Community
- 500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
- 6:30 a.m. to 4 pm.
- Kalamazoo Public Library – Central Library
- 315 S. Rose St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kalamazoo Public Library – Washington Square Branch
- 1244 Portage St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001
- 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kalamazoo Public Library – Eastwood Branch
- 1112 Gayle Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kalamazoo Public Library – Alma Powell Branch
- 308 W. North St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kalamazoo Public Library – Oshtemo Branch
- 7265 W. Main St., Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Salvation Army Kalamazoo
- 1700 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Greater Open Door Church
- 416 Phelps Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday
- Portage District Library
- 300 Library Ln., Portage, MI 49002
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Portage Zhang Senior Center
- 203 E. Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49002
- 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Comstock Community Center
- 6330 King Hwy., Kalamazoo, MI 49048
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Weather Articles
Understanding the heat index: Why humidity makes hot days feel even hotter
Free Public Hydration Stations
- Dr. Martin Luther King Park
- 507 N Rose St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
- Bronson Park
- 200 S Rose St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
- Southside Park
- 2156 Race St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001
Open Fire Hydrants — when heat index reaches 100 degrees
- Fox Ridge Apartments
- Interfaith Apartments
- Norway Ave. at Princeton Ave.
- Burrell Ave. at Lawrence St.
- Krom St. at E Clay St.
- N Church St. at Norway Ave.
- Fairbanks Ave. at Center St.
- Charlotte Ave. at Sherwood Ave.
- Clarence St. at Jackson St.
- Washington Ave. at March St.
- Hays Park Ave. at James St.
- Hays Park Ave. at March St.
Public Water Recreation Areas
- Kik Pool
- 1018 Walter St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001
- 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday
- La Crone Park Splash Pad
- 535 W Paterson St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
- Florence Street Splash Pad
- 534 Florence St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007