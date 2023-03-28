Kalamazoo DPS to seek constructive feedback with Axon engagement tool

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo have launched a new survey program they say will help them better serve the community.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says My90 will help them engage with the public, collect feedback and achieve better results after service calls.

We’re told the platform — owned by Axon — provides constructive criticism to authorities and recommends specific tactics to bolster safety, trust and equity during public interaction.

“Every day here at KDPS, we are working to improve transparency” says Chief David Boysen. “This is just one of our many new partnerships that will help build a bridge of trust with community members and help us improve as a department. At the end of the day, keeping the community safe is our ultimate goal and we will continue to work towards that.”

Hours after a call is made, KDPS says the caller will receive a survey via text message. We’re told drivers will also be given cards with QR codes, through which feedback can be submitted.

All feedback collected is confidential, public safety officials say.

The platform is scheduled to go live Saturday, April 1.

Visit Axon’s website for more information about My90.

