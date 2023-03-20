Wyoming DPS to seek community feedback with text surveys

WYOMING, Mich. — The city of Wyoming plans to unroll a text-based survey system that will allow residents to offer feedback in response to interactions with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS).

We’re told users will receive text messages shortly following dispatch communications and WDPS services.

Surveys will also give recipients a chance to reply with comments or offer thanks, according to city officials.

“It is important for our department to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those that we have recently met,” says Chief Kim Koster. “This new product, called PowerEngage, will give me access to community feedback in near real time, providing insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide to Wyoming. It also has potential to boost officer morale when positive feedback is provided.”

The text surveys are expected to roll out later in the week.

Those who do not wish to receive surveys may call 616-530-7309 or respond to texts with the word “STOP.”

Alternatively, community members are invited to submit feedback through the city’s website.

