Suspect in Kalamazoo armed robbery and shooting arraigned on 17 charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect accused of committing armed robbery and shooting at police over the weekend has been arraigned.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez was charged Thursday on 17 counts.

Those charges include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to commit armed robbery, assaulting an officer, and with resisting and obstruction, according to KDPS.

We’re told Alvarado-Lopez will not be placed on bond.

