KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A person of interest is in custody, who KDPS says was involved in an armed robbery in Kalamazoo before allegedly shooting at officers that happened over the weekend.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety confirmed the information with FOX 17 Tuesday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

