Police in Kalamazoo ‘actively searching’ for suspect after shots fired at officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers are looking for a suspect who’s accused of firing shots at them.

Officers responded to a robbery in the 2100 block of South Burdick Street Saturday.

They say they found the suspect’s vehicle nearby before the suspect shot at officers and ran away.

Officers recovered one weapon but have not made any arrests.

They say, so far, there are no reported injuries.

They’re asking the public to avoid the area as officers continue their search for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to get updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube