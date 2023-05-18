Former Kalamazoo superintendent candidate placed on administrative leave

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — The superintendent of a Dearborn Heights district, who was a top candidate for the superintendent position for the Kalamazoo Public Schools, has been placed on administrative leave.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ty Weeks was placed on paid administrative leave by the board of education in Dearborn Heights District #7, according to a report from Detroit's WXYZ.

The board said they made the decision based on three pending Title IX complaints and one civil rights complaint.

The decision comes less than ten days after Dr. Weeks interviewed with the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education a finalist for the district's top administrative position.

Dr. Ty Weeks was one of three finalists named by the KPS Board of Education, selected out of 37 applicants from across the country. He appeared before the board on May 8 and interviewed in-person.

The board ultimately picked Dr. Darrin Slade, who is the deputy superintendent of a Missouri district. The vote was unanimous.

