Firefighters hurt in Thursday's I-94 crash, Sheriff's Office continues investigation

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An out-of-control box truck that damaged four emergency vehicles on the freeway also injured a pair of firefighters.

Initial reports from the crash on I-94 last Thursday said no first responders were injured, but in a update Monday the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says two members of the Comstock Fire Department needed medical treatment after clearing the scene.

It happened during the morning commute around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, just east of Sprinkle Road, where crews were tending to a previous crash.

The driver of a box truck lost control, hitting a line of emergency response vehicles and rolling onto its side.

While the only person sent to the hospital was the box truck driver, the firefighters later realized they needed medical attention. One has an injured wrist, the other was hurt in his back. The severity of their injuries was not released.

The crash came just two weeks after another Comstock fire truck was hit on US-131. It also happened just half a mile from where Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief, Edward Switalski lost his life in 2017 while responding to a crash when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The sheriff's office says it continues to investigate the December 12 crash and will turn over its report to the prosecutor's office for potential charges against the driver of the box truck.

