Fire truck hit 3 times in Thanksgiving Day pileup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the first major snow event of the season, Grand Rapids emergency crews were put in the middle of what became a 15+ car pileup on US 131, one of their trucks ended up as part of the fray.

GRFD 15+ car pileup on 131

That's Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine 4. They'd been called to the scene along with Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine 10 to block the road, keeping rescue crews safe.

They were hit 3 times.

While it looks like minor damage— remember, we're talking about something built more like a tank than a pickup truck.

Most vehicles involved in this crash ended up looking like this:

GRFD

While no one in Engine 4 was hurt, 4 motorists were treated for minor injuries.

Emergency crews —and FOX 17— would like to take the time to remind everyone to take your foot off the gas when things get slippery, bew extra vigilent for other drivers, and make sure you leave plenty of room between you and the next vehicle to avoid pileups like this.

If you do end up in a crash, stay in your vehicle, call the authorities, and get your vehicle off the roadway if you can. But mostly, stay in your vehicle.

