Emergency rigs hit while responding to crash, 2nd such collision in 2 weeks

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three Comstock Fire vehicles and a Kalamazoo County cruiser were hit Thursday while protecting emergency crews tending to another crash, mirroring a collision that damaged a rig on Thanksgiving.

READ MORE: Fire engine hit 3 times in Thanksgiving Day pileup

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

No one was hurt during the initial crash, but the driver of the box truck was taken to Borgess Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

It happened during the morning commute around 8:30 a.m. just east of Sprinkle Rd— The driver had lost control, hitting the crews and rolling onto its side.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

You can see damage to the first responder vehicles in this instance was more extensive than the one on November 28, but — thankfully, just like that crash — none of the emergency responders were hurt.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office



Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies are echoing the sentiments of several emergency crews, tow companies, and other roadside services who've talked to FOX 17; Slow. Down.— Move over, and drive like there's somebody you love on the road.

REMINDER: 'Slow down ... respect everybody': Tow truck driver's advice to motorists

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube