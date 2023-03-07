Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

FBI's Detroit Field Office asking public to help locate missing Portage woman

heather1.png
FBI Detroit Field Office
Heather Mae Kelley
heather1.png
Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 17:25:29-05

DETROIT, Mich. — The FBI’s Detroit Field Office is asking the public to help locate a missing woman from the city of Portage. She is 35-year-old Heather Mae Kelley.

Kelley has been missing since December 10, 2022. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff Office reported that she left her home at around 9 p.m. She later spoke to her children on the phone at around 10:20 p.m. and said that she would be home shortly. However, she never arrived.

The next day, her vehicle was found abandoned in the area of Sprinkle Road near Comstock Township. It had been set on fire and blood was found in the backseat. Kelley’s clothes were also found nearby.

heather2.jpg
Heather Mae Kelley

Kelley is described as a white woman with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5’8” and 125 pounds.

There is evidence to suggest that she may have been the victim of a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269)-383-8748 or the Portage Department of Public Safety at (269)-329-4567. Anyone with information can also contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be sent on the FBI’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather