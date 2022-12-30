Reward offered to help find missing Portage mom

PORTAGE, Mich. — A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to a missing mother of eight being found.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says Silent Observer is offering a $5,000 reward in the case of missing Portage mother Heather Kelley.

Kelley has been missing since December 10. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the 35-year-old left her home around 9 p.m. on December 10. Kelley spoke to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m. and said she would be home shortly. Police say she never arrived.

Police say her car was found abandoned the next day in the area of Sprinkle Road near Comstock Township. The sheriff’s office says evidence found in Heather Kelley’s vehicle indicts foul play in her disappearance, but investigators did not specify what evidence was found.

Kelley is 5’8” tall with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is evidence to suggest Kelley has been the victim of a violent crime.

If you have any information that could help the police, contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

