Family, friends remember Sgt. Ryan Proxmire one year after deadly shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's been one year since Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Proxmire had responded to a gas station on Saturday, August 14, to take a suspect into custody.

When the suspect ran off, Proxmire followed him and was shot during that pursuit. He died the next day, August 15, 2021.

Those who knew Proxmire said he was dedicated not only to law enforcement, but also his family, friends, and community.

A section of U.S. 131 was recently named after Sgt. Proxmire. U.S. 131 between West U Avenue and mile marker 35 north of I-94 is now named Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.

Friends and family of Sgt. Proxmire released a statement Monday morning.

It has been a year since we lost our beloved Ryan. A father, husband, son, brother, co-worker and friend to many, leaving a void in our lives that can never be filled. We are so very proud of Ryan’s accomplishments and his commitment to community service. Ryan will be missed but will never be forgotten.



We would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to all the amazing citizens of Kalamazoo County and the surrounding areas for their unselfish support and generosity that has sustained the Proxmire families during this most trying time in our lives. We also would like to acknowledge the incredible support of Sheriff Richard Fuller and all the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office personnel, as well as all the surrounding law enforcement agencies in SW Michigan.



To honor Ryan, we ask that everyone continue to fully support our law enforcement personnel and first responders, who put their lives on the line every day to ensure out safety and freedoms. We’re sure that this is what Ryan would want. God bless America.





