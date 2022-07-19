Governor Whitmer signs bill renaming part of US-131 after Sgt. Proxmire

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills honoring fallen military personnel and law enforcement officials with highways renamed after them.

One of the signed bills renames a section of US-131 after Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, who was shot and killed during a chase in Kalamazoo County last year. That section, between West U Avenue and mile marker 35, will be renamed to “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.”

“The Proxmire Family is deeply humbled, honored, and grateful in learning of the passing of the bill to erect the memorial sign for our Fallen Hero, Sergeant Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire,” says Roanna Proxmire. “Ryan always made it a point to look up the names on those signs in our travels. Their lives matter and are remembered, and now his name on this sign will serve as a reminder of his dedication to his job and community, his belief in justice, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The bill was originally introduced by Rep. Julie Rogers (D–60th House District).

Governor Whitmer also signed bills honoring Cpl. DeAngelo Snow, an Army specialist who died in Sept. 2010 during an attack in Afghanistan; Sgt. Craig S. Frank, an Army specialist who was killed in an explosion while serving in Iraq in July 2004; and Officer Jessica Nagle-Wilson, who was shot and killed in July 2002 while responding to a complaint involving an animal, the state tells us.

We’re told the following highways will be renamed in their honor:

Corporal DeAngelo Snow Memorial Highway: I-75 between Bridgeport exit 144B and Buena Vista exit 149B.

Sergeant Craig S. Frank Memorial Highway: M-85 between Goddard Road and West Outer Drive.

Officer Jessica Nagle-Wilson Memorial Highway: I-75 between 8 Mile Road and 10 Mile Road.

“These bipartisan bills honor the memories of Michigan service members and law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty,” says Governor Whitmer. “We are grateful for their service and proud to recognize them by renaming portions of Michigan’s highways in their namesake. We must ensure that their legacies live on not only in our words, but through our actions. Let’s keep working together to protect public safety and support our troops, law enforcement officials, and veterans.”

