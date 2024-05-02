DOCS: Suspect shot at 4 people in car when stray bullet hit man through door

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — We’re learning more about a shooting that left a man dead in Kalamazoo last month.

Mark Jackson died after he was shot through an apartment door on April 9 near Interfaith Boulevard and Woodward Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

Authorities say two persons of interest were taken into custody on unrelated charges. Jamyre Cameron Thompson was charged with 12 felonies this week in connection to the shooting.

We obtained court documents Thursday morning saying a light-colored Dodge Durango was spotted in a parking lot near the apartment, evidenced by surveillance video of the area. Two people are seen walking in front of the car when one of them turns to face the car and begins firing at it. Four people were reportedly inside the car at the time. The car was later found with bullet holes that match where the shots were fired.

Court officials say the shooter is then seen running away, touching a parked minivan as he takes off. A palm print was later taken from the minivan, which we’re told matches Jamyre Thompson’s.

The person who was with Jamyre reportedly told authorities he heard five or six shots ring out as he walked in front of him, after which he watched the Durango hit a tree.

Documents say first responders found Jamyre walking two blocks away from the scene of the shooting. He reportedly led an officer on a chase when the latter tried to “Terry pat” the former.

Jamyre tried to go through the back door of a home on Lulu Street when he was detained, court officials explain. Investigators then learned Jamyre had five arrest warrants. A stolen Glock pistol was later found nearby, which matched the bullet casings found at the scene of the shooting.

