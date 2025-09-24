Deputy fire chief pleads in drunk driving crash that injured 11-year-old girl

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The deputy fire chief charged in an alleged drunk driving crash that injured an 11-year-old girl pleaded no contest this week.

Michael Dyer changed his plea for the charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury on Monday, September 22.

Dyer, who is the deputy chief for Comstock Township's fire department, allegedly got into the driver's seat on June 22 after drinking at a local bar. While driving on H Avenue near Berry Street, Dyer's vehicle hit La'Shae Parker, according to her family.

Captured on body camera video from a Kalamazoo County deputy, Dyer admits he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

"I hit somebody. I've been drinking. I just came from the bar. I’m going home,” Dyer is heard saying.

Dyer blew blood alcohol levels of .158 and .146 in a pair of breathalyzer tests at the Kalamazoo County Jail the night of the crash, according to court documents.

Michigan's legal limit for drunk driving is .08 blood alcohol level.

La'Shae's injuries included a broken leg that required surgery.

“It was a truck that came flying. Next thing you know, I was on the floor,” La'Shae Parker previously told FOX 17. “It was real scary."

“Tire prints all over her legs. Legs broken. Fingers broken,” Alma May Harris, La'Shae's grandmother, said

Dyer wasn't immediately charged in the crash, a source of contention for La'Shae's family.

“If you’re in a position to serve and protect, then you should be serving and protecting, not out drinking and driving. Because if I get stopped for drinking and driving, I’m going to get charged immediately,” Kermit Harris, La'Shae's grandfather, said.

Comstock Township's Board of Trustees decided to not fire Dyer in August as he faced charges.

Dyer's sentencing hearing is set for November 10.

