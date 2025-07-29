Comstock Township Deputy Fire Chief tested over legal limit after suspected drunk driving crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The deputy fire chief facing a drunk driving charge tested well above the legal limit in a pair of breathalyzer tests.

Michael Dyer faces one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury in connection to the June 22 crash between his vehicle and 11-year-old La'Shae Parker.

Dyer, who works as Comstock Township's deputy fire chief, blew blood alcohol levels of .158 and .146 in a pair of breathalyzer tests at the Kalamazoo County Jail the night of the crash, according to court documents.

Michigan's legal limit for drunk driving is .08 blood alcohol level.

The crash happened on H Avenue near Berry Street just around midnight. Dyer's truck hit La'Shae near the passenger-side headlight. Dyer realized he hit something and pulled over, per the investigation report from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

Footage from body cameras worn by sheriff's deputies who responded to the crash recorded Dyer's admission he drank three gin and tonics before getting behind the wheel.

"I hit somebody. I've been drinking. I just came from the bar. I’m going home,” Dyer is heard saying.

La'Shae's injuries included a broken leg that required surgery.

“It was a truck that came flying. Next thing you know, I was on the floor,” La'Shae Parker previously told FOX 17. “It was real scary."

“Tire prints all over her legs. Legs broken. Fingers broken,” Alma May Harris, La'Shae's grandmother, said

“If you’re in a position to serve and protect, then you should be serving and protecting, not out drinking and driving. Because if I get stopped for drinking and driving, I’m going to get charged immediately,” Kermit Harris, La'Shae's grandfather, said.

If convicted, Dyer could face up to five years in prison. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor promised FOX 17's Kalamazoo reporter Julie Dunmire that the deputy chief would receive no special treatment.

