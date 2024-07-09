Today's Forecast: Rain from Beryl develops this evening and overnight

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A slight chance of a shower or storm exists today as a cold front works through the state. Otherwise, look for mainly humid and dry conditions most of the day. Severe weather is not likely. The remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl will impact southern Lower Michigan beginning late this afternoon, evening, overnight, and most of Wednesday. In fact, it could be a pretty good soaking on Wednesday, especially south/east of Grand Rapids. A FLOOD WATCH has been posted for most of the area through Wednesday evening. We think a solid 2" to 4" of rain will fall from Grand Rapids southward, with lighter amounts to the north and west. Some isolated, locally higher amounts are possible. We also expect somewhat breezy conditions on Wednesday as this storm system approaches. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a chance for a shower/storm, otherwise mainly dry most of the day. More rain likely arrives in our southern counties late this afternoon/evening, then lifts northward. This will be moisture from the remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and muggy with rain likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. This moisture will be the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Locally heavy rain is likely. a FLOOD WATCH is in effect through the evening.Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds northeast/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube