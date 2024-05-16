'Cycling is for Everyone': Kalamazoo's Bike Week Highlight Cycling Safety

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — It's bike week in Kalamazoo, which means it's time to get that helmet out and get riding!

Chairman of Kalamazoo Bike Week, Isaac Green, hopes that this year's bike week brings awareness to cycling safety across the state. “Cyclists, you know do have a legal right to the road," said Green.

While cyclists are legally allowed to ride on the road, it sometimes gets forgotten.

"Just because you don't necessarily see someone on the bike lane, it doesn't mean that it isn't being used," explained Green.

With new bike lanes being added across Kalamazoo, knowing the laws is important.



Vehicle drivers are required to pass bicyclists with at least three (3) feet of clearance.

In cases where three (3) feet is impracticable or in a no-passing zone, the vehicle driver must pass at a safe speed and distance.

In the city of Kalamazoo, drivers are required to pass bicyclists with at least three (5) feet of clearance.

On top of bringing awareness to safely biking in Michigan, Bike Week has loads of events, too.

