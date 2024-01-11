Comstock HS student removed after Dec. 12 parking lot shooting

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Comstock Public Schools (CPS) released an update on a shooting that took place in the high school parking lot nearly a month ago.

In a letter to students and staff, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey J. Thoenes says CPS is in the process of examining ways to enhance its security systems.

Thoenes also released more information on what led up to the shooting, acknowledging details from the investigation are still scarce.

School officials say the shooting involved two groups of unknown people. Two people fired handguns at four others as the latter walked out of the gymnasium near the Colt Center’s entrance. One of the four people targeted was reportedly a Comstock High School student.

We’re told two more people from a five-person group near the bleachers on the visitors’ side fired at the two people who started the shooting. Both groups took off afterward.

No one was injured.

CPS says the school was locked down, as a varsity boys’ basketball game was happening at the time. School officials extend their gratitude to adults who helped maintain everyone’s safety.

Citing information from investigators, Thoenes says students were interviewed but gave “little to no usable information.” Authorities believes the students know more than they let on.

The student involved in the shooting has been removed from the school, according to CPS.

RELATED: Comstock HS to limit attendance at sporting events after recent shooting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube