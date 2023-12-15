Comstock HS to limit attendance at sporting events after recent shooting

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Limited attendance will be allowed at Comstock High School for sporting events from now on.

Comstock Public Schools (CPS) made the announcement Thursday in response to a shooting that happened in the parking lot days prior.

Now, CPS says only staff and immediate family members will be permitted to attend home games. Each away game will be accompanied by a school representative.

We’re told Deputy Noble, the school resource officer, will be present at all games, as well as other law enforcement personnel if the need arises.

