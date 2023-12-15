Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Comstock HS to limit attendance at sporting events after recent shooting

comstock.jpg
Comstock High School
comstock.jpg
Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 13:18:24-05

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Limited attendance will be allowed at Comstock High School for sporting events from now on.

Comstock Public Schools (CPS) made the announcement Thursday in response to a shooting that happened in the parking lot days prior.

Now, CPS says only staff and immediate family members will be permitted to attend home games. Each away game will be accompanied by a school representative.

We’re told Deputy Noble, the school resource officer, will be present at all games, as well as other law enforcement personnel if the need arises.

READ MORE: No injuries reported, suspects sought after shooting in high school parking lot

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book