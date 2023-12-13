No injuries reported, suspects sought after shooting in high school parking lot

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Deputies say they were called to Comstock High School Tuesday evening after someone heard shots fired.

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey J. Thoenes advised there was a concert happening in the auditorium and a boys' basketball game during that time.

His note home to parents and information FOX 17 got from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) show no injuries were reported.

Comstock Superintendent note sent home after shots fired in parking lot. by WXMI on Scribd

Suspects are still being sought. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer online or at 269-343-2100, and KCSO at 269-383-8748.