City announce Chief Coakley's retirement following investigation into harassment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo says Vernon Coakley will retire from his role as chief of public safety after an investigation found allegations of harassment against him credible.

The city says Coakley and the city signed a separation agreement on Dec 21 and Coakley will remain employed by the city until Dec. 31. He will remain on paid administrative leave until that time.

The news comes months after the city announced Coakley had been placed on paid administrative leave while independent investigators looked into harassment allegations.

The city first announced an investigation into harassment allegations involving Coakley in August of 2022. Three complaints were filed.

The investigation found Coakley violated the code of conduct and standards of conduct.

According to the city, Coakley will receive a severance payment of 12 months' salary totaling $155,250, along with the standard payout of any unused sick or vacation time.

His separation, according to the city, will be listed as "Retirement in Good Standing" for the purposes of the Law Enforcement Officer Separation of Service Record Act.

Under the agreement, Coakley releases the city from any future claims of possible suits and agrees to non-disparagement of the city or its employees.

The city and Coakley released a joint statement on Thursday.

“Kalamazoo’s Department of Public Safety (“KDPS”) Chief Vernon Coakley is retiring from KDPS effective January 1, 2023. Chief Coakley’s departure from the City follows the completion of an independent, third party investigation of misconduct allegations. The Chief disagrees with the findings and the nature of the investigation, but would like to thank the men and women of Kalamazoo Public Safety and the community for 24 and a half years of service.



“The parties have resolved their differences in a separation agreement and full and final release.”





Acting Public Safety Chief David Boysen will be the new chief of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety effective January 1, 2023.

Documents obtained by FOX 17 shows the city paid an independent investigative company based in Columbus called INCompliance at least $24,000 to investigate the claims.

Coakley was first sworn in as the chief of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in October of 2020.

FOX 17 has reached out to Coakley for comment but has yet to receive a response.

This is the second shake-up in the position of police chief in as many years.

Back in the fall 2020, former chief Karianne Thomas was let go after her mishandling of the riots and protests from the previous summer.

*This is a developing article and will be updated as new information is confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube