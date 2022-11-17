Arrest made in I-94 shootout that killed Kalamazoo woman, unborn child

PORTAGE, Mich. — An arrest has been made in the murder of a Kalamazoo woman over the summer.

Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed in Portage on Aug. 26 during a shootout between two vehicles on I-94, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

A pregnant woman and an 18-month-old infant were also shot. Authorities say the unborn child did not survive.

PDPS says a suspect, 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers, was taken into custody Thursday morning in Oshtemo Township.

We’re told the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for multiple charges on Sept. 23, including open murder, attempted murder (x3), felony firearms (x8), carrying a concealed firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and shots fired from a car.

Rogers is awaiting formal arraignment at the Kalamazoo County Jail, authorities say.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are encouraged to connect with PDPS by calling 269-329-4567. Tips may submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

READ MORE: Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

READ MORE: Family remembers Naya Reynolds: bright future cut short

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube