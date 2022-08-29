Family remembers Naya Reynolds: bright future cut short

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Naya Reynolds, 22, was the kind of person who made sure the whole family had matching outfits to wear for Christmas.

“She wanted the best for everybody. She loved her family. She loved her nephews. She wanted to do something with her life,” Maya Davis, Naya's mother, said.

Naya's way of life couldn't be more opposite from how she died, says those who love her. Naya, shot and killed in a car on the 94 entrance ramp on Friday. Two other people, a pregnant woman and an 18-month-old child were shot. They are both expected to survive. The woman's unborn child is also expected to survive.

But for Davis, life for her and her family will never be the same. Naya's family and loved ones say her death makes no sense, that Naya was a young woman with her entire life ahead of her.

“It makes no sense. She was just on her way home, that’s it. We were together that day. We were all at my daughter's house,” Davis said.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old Kalamazoo man, ran after the car was shot, according to Portage Police. The man was arrested on outstanding warrants. Portage Police say he is not cooperating with the investigation.

Naya's cheer coach while she was a student at Kalamazoo Central High School, Deveta Gardner, says losing a member of their cheer family is an unimaginable loss. Coach Gardner and Naya routinely met up for lunches, Gardner saying just a few weeks ago Naya promised to finish up her degree at Western Michigan University.

Naya was studying criminal justice. She worked at "Let's Talk About It," a local organization that helps young people find their way. Naya's mom says at her daughter's balloon release, someone came up to her she had never met before.

“A young lady, who I’ve never met… stopped me. She said 'I know you don’t know me, but Naya would pray for me. Would call me every morning and pray for me. Because I used to steal. Naya would pray with me so I wouldn’t have to steal anymore...' And she wanted me to continue with her what Naya started. I told her, I would be honored,” Davis said.

Naya was firm in her faith, and Maya says she finds comfort knowing her daughter helped others find a love for God.

Maya says she is praying for the person who killed her daughter, and praying they find it within their heart to turn themselves in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer, where you can remain 100% anonymous.

“I want somebody who has a heart to speak up. I want the person or persons to know... I'm praying for them as well. Because, the gospel... nobody is beyond the reach of the gospel,” Davis said.

