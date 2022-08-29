Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified.

Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Reynolds was taken to a hospital where was pronounced dead.

A pregnant woman was injured in the shooting but is currently listed in stable condition, authorities say. The unborn infant was not hurt. Another baby was reportedly injured in the shooting.

We’re told a man was arrested after taking off from the scene. Public safety officials say he is being uncooperative.

It was previously reported that authorities were seeking a Pontiac Grand Am as the suspect vehicle but new eyewitness accounts noted the vehicle was a small or mid-sized black SUV, so the search for the Grand Am has been called off, according to Portage officials.

Those with information related to the shooting are urged to connect with public safety officials at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

