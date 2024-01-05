A cold shoulder from winter: Lack of snow has companies struggling to stay afloat

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A typical winter would have snow-covered streets while plow drivers work around the clock clearing the way. However, that's not the case this season. With their businesses in the hands of Mother Nature, the lack of snow has some companies struggling to stay afloat.

"I've got employees that have had to go on unemployment; I've got employees that can't afford it. And they've had to take jobs with whoever they can," said Mike Warren, owner of Oasis Lawn Care.

While he would prefer to be plowing snow right now, he's wearing multiple hats to make enough money for his business, like tree trimming and other small jobs.

His company relies on both per-visit plowing and seasonal contracts where customers pay monthly in the winter.

"If we're getting a lot of snow, but I can only charge you that same amount, it cuts into us as well. But it's that middle ground where, you know, we can still make some money, but you're not gonna get hit with a big bill," he told FOX 17.

While most of the income is coming from contracts right now, it's still not enough to cover all bills.

"Mathematically, I should be bringing in 21K a month," he said, explaining that usually covers all company bills and allows him to pay his whole staff. That monthly amount dropped to $8,000.

Next winter, he plans on pushing more seasonal contracts. This means people get unlimited services regardless of how many times it snows.

"It's where the industry is going because what people don't realize is if it doesn't snow, I still have to pay my insurance. If it still doesn't snow, I still have year-round stuff that I have to pay," he said.

There is some hope ahead with possible snow next week. Mike says he's got trucks in the shop being worked on and equipment sitting around waiting to be used.

