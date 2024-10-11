2nd arrest made for deadly shooting at Kalamazoo apartment complex

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities have taken a second person into custody for a Kalamazoo homicide that happened over the summer.

Charles Lee Weir, 30, was killed July 24 on Fox Ridge Drive, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told DonQuay White was taken into custody a week later. He was charged with open murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Kalamazoo WATCH: Man arrested in connection to deadly Kalamazoo shooting FOX 17 News

More recently, KDPS says U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Deyonte Armstrong in Chicago. He was arraigned Friday following extradition to Kalamazoo. He was charged with open murder, two counts of felony firearm and one count of illegal firearm possession.

KDPS extends its gratitude to the community and everyone involved with helping locate Armstrong.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube