2 men plead guilty for deadly fentanyl poisonings in Kzoo County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged in connection to multiple fentanyl deaths in Kalamazoo last year have pleaded guilty.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says James Smith and Patrick Martin entered guilty pleas related to a “mass poisoning event” throughout Kalamazoo County.

We’re told Smith confessed to giving drugs that led to the overdoses and deaths of several victims. Smith sold two ounces of what he thought was cocaine to Martin, who in turn redistributed the drugs — which were actually fentanyl — to several customers. One of those customers later overdosed and died in Portage.

“What Kalamazoo experienced in April 2023 is a snapshot of the crisis we confront across America, driven by fentanyl, and snatching the lives of even first-time users with no idea they’re consuming this deadly poison,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “While we’ll never prosecute our way out of this crisis, today marks an important first step toward justice. This investigation is ongoing, and I encourage anyone with information to come forward. Now is the time.”

Smith faces up to 20 years behind bars, federal attorneys say. Martin will spend up to 4 years in prison.

Both defendants are scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 6, 2025.

Those with knowledge related to the mass fentanyl poisoning of April 2023 in Kalamazoo County are urged to connect with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8880 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s website for resources. Obtain free Naloxone or other services from the Cope Network at 269-580-8290.

Visit The Red Project for other resources.

