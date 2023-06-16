Suspect to stand trial in Battle Creek crossbow death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Battle Creek with a crossbow will stand trial.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the victim, 44-year-old Kori-Lee Moser, was shot on April 2. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

The suspect, 59-year-old Joel Wagner, was arraigned two days later. He pleaded not guilty to open murder.

If convicted, Wagner faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Test results suggest Wagner was on methamphetamines when the shooting took place. We’re told he hadn’t slept in four days before then.

Wagner reportedly confessed to investigators he had not been sleeping and that he was high, repeatedly claiming the shooting was accidental.

We’re told Moser was also high but medical testimony shows the crossbow bolt killed her, not the drugs.

Wagner was denied bond.

