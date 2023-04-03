Battle Creek woman dies after being shot with crossbow

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 44-year-old woman is dead after being shot with a crossbow in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department says officers were called to a home on Capital Avenue NE after receiving a call that a woman had been shot with a crossbow.

When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Kori-Lee Moser suffering from injuries after being shot with a crossbow.

Moser was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for emergency treatment where she later died from her injuries.

Battle Creek police say a suspect was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail. That person’s name is being withheld pending their arraignment.

At this time, police say there is no known motive for the crossbow shooting.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube