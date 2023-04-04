Suspect arraigned after shooting, killing Battle Creek woman with crossbow

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Joel Wagner was arraigned in Calhoun County Court Tuesday after shooting Kori Lee Moser with a crossbow. Battle Creek Police said Moser suffered injuries in the torso Area and that there's a possibility narcotics were involved. However, they can't confirm until they receive lab results.

The Battle Creek Police Department says officers were called to a home on Capital Avenue NE on Sunday, after receiving a call that a woman had been shot with a crossbow.

When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Kori-Lee Moser suffering from injuries after being shot with a crossbow.

Moser was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for emergency treatment where she later died from her injuries.

Attorney Magistrate Amber Straub told Wagner that he is facing a maximum possible penalty of up to life.

"It has also indicated that you are a habitual offender, meaning that you have been previously convicted of three or more felonies or attempts to commit felonies," she added. "Therefore, if you were to be convicted in count one, your maximum possible penalty would in essence remain the same because it would be up to life."

Wagner is pleading not guilty. His attorney says that while the 59-year-old does have a criminal history, all of his past cases have been resolved.

He was also denied bond and is expected to be back in court on April 17.

